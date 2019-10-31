Ionia Foster, 97, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at her home with family by her side.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery.
Ionia Thigpen Foster, “Mother,” was born July 17, 1922, in New Orleans, La., to the union of Bennie Thigpen and Rosa Erby Thigpen.
She was united in marriage to Marvin Foster on April 15, 1948.
Ionia was a homemaker and volunteered countless hours working around her Pembroke Community, lending a helping hand whenever needed.
She was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church.
Ionia loved doing word search puzzles.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Delores (Cornell) Porter, of Chicago, Donna (Willie) Odeneal, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Irene Foster, of Robbins; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Marvin; two sons, William Williamson Jr. and Marvin Foster Jr.; daughter, Hazel Jackson; one granddaughter, Bertha Jackson; sisters, Alma, Hilda and Jeanette; and brothers, Bernard and Bennie.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!