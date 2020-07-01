NAPERVILLE — Ione E. MacDonald, 89, of Naperville and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Tabor Hills Supportive Living in Naperville.
She was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Emily Pray.
Ione married Charles MacDonald on Feb. 26, 1949, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 12, 2002.
She was a homemaker who loved Sunday family dinners, making pies and playing Euchre.
Ione was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima, where she was active in the Ladies of St. Anne, the CCW, and had also been a choir member.
Surviving are one son, Scott MacDonald, of Bourbonnais; 11 daughters and seven sons-in-law, Dolores and Greg Stefanski, of Downers Grove, Diane and Mike Ely, of Bourbonnais, Donna and Alan Moore, of Mount Vernon, Darla and Jeff Marshall, of Minonk, Deborah Ball, of Bourbonnais, Darlene Wieliczko, of Bourbonnais, Doris MacDonald and Wes Thomas, of Mokena, Denise MacDonald, of Kankakee, Dawn and John Grebe, of Wheaton, Dana and Marc Bernicky, of Plainfield, and Dara MacDonald, of Wheaton; one sister, Betty Lambert, of Beaverville; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; three daughters, Danielle MacDonald, Deanna Larsen and Dotty LaGesse; three sisters, Vernette Munson, Mae LeDuke and Irma Lambert; and two brothers, Melvin Pray and Wilbur Pray.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
