Ina Mae Lindgren

CLIFTON — Ina Mae (Bess) Lindgren,76, of rural Clifton, took her first breath of Heaven on Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) after a brief illness and long battle with Huntington’s Disease.
She was a devoted farm wife to Kenneth E. Lindgren for nearly 50 years. She was preceded in death by Ken and daughter, April L. Lindgren.
Surviving are Valerie (Randy) Smith, of Morton, and Matthew (Jennifer) Lindgren, of Clifton; and her grandchildren, Chase (Emma) Smith, of Morton, Ciara (Cody Kinstner) Lindgren, of Ashkum, Walker (Abigail) Smith, of Morton, and Kenzie Lindgren, of Savoy. Ina Mae relished being the oldest of 10 siblings, Judy (Larry) Hanson, the late Leroy (Dee) Bess, the late Bonnie (Dick) McHugh, Helen Bess, Robert (Denise) Bess, Kathy Maisonneuve, Kathleen Lyons, Sissi Lehning and Chuck (Tara) Bess. After Jesus, family was her most precious treasure. Countless nieces and nephews filled her heart.
Born April 21, 1945, the daughter of Vernon and Opal Maxine (St. John) Bess, in Kankakee, Ina Mae was the oldest of 10.
Masterful on the accordion, she taught music at Veronda’s Music Studio and then on the farm. Piano, organ, accordion and guitar rang from her music room. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing and playing the church organ. An excellent seamstress, she could make and alter bridal gowns and replaced many zippers. Her creative nature had her upcycling and recycling before it was trendy.
She married the love of her life, Ken Lindgren, on Feb. 1, 1964, leaving the city for green acres of corn and beans. Neighbor and best friend, Marilyn Rosenboom, for over 50 years, taught her how to be a farm wife. Introducing a farm neighbor to her sister, Judy, meant another sister was moving to Clifton. Faith, farming, family, music, joy, positivity and love poured from her soul. A hugger like no other! Strangers who entered her home left as family. Her farm kitchen was her mission field. All were welcome at her table. Ina Mae exhaled “loving like Jesus.”
Ina Mae served the church, the Clifton Food Bank and the Gideon’s Auxiliary. A founding member of the local Youth for Christ board, she embraced the mission. The Iroquois County 4-H Fair was her favorite week of the year, serving caramel apples, cotton candy and hugs. A humble servant to all, she was content with whatever God placed in her hands. Her heartbeat and testimony will echo into eternity.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, until the 10 a.m. life celebration at Open Bible Center, 410 S. Small Ave., Kankakee. Burial will immediately follow in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter- HDSA (Huntington’s Disease Society of America), PO Box 1454, Lake Villa, IL 60046 or family choice.
Please sign her guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.