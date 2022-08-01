Ida Mersch

KANKAKEE — Ida H. (Kuse) Mersch, 92, of Plainfield and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, after a long illness.

She was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Frankfort, the daughter of John and Julia (Krumrey) Kuse. Ida married Albert Mersch on April 5, 1964. He preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2000.

Ida grew up working on the family farm. She later worked for Mobil Chemical as a material handler for several years leading up to her retirement.

