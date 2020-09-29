KANKAKEE — Ida M. Gray, 74, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) from Loyola Medical Center, Maywood. Her daughters were by her side at the time of her passing.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee.
With CDC guidelines in place, masks please and social distancing are required.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler Prude will deliver the eulogy and Rev. Michael Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Ida was born April 9, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles Wright and Katherine Temple.
She received her education in Kankakee School District 111, graduating in 1964.
On July 16, 1971, she married Tom Gray. They were married for 44 years. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Ida had been employed at Amberg Index File for several years and retired in 2017 as a production operator for over 30 years from Bunge Oil. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She loved hanging out with friends and watching baseball games at Pioneer Park. Ida also loved cooking, shopping, working out at the gym and dancing. Her favorite hobby was planting flowers.
Surviving are her four children, Keith Gray, Jeanette Marble and Natasha (Anthony) Lewis, all of Kankakee, and Derrick (Krystal) Gray, of Charlotte, N.C.; her sister, Annette Crossley, of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Sam Gray, of Kankakee, and Earl Hicks, of Rockford; one sister-in-law, Vera Gray Franks, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Latoya (Si’Moan) Jackson, Stephenee Yancy, Kekie Gray, Derrick Gray, Anthony Lewis, Jr. and Aniya Lewis; and great-grandchild, Skylar Jackson. Also surviving are her special nephew and niece, Brian Crossley and Beverly Hood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Yancy; two sisters, Juanita James and LaVerna Hicks; two brothers, Clarence Wright and Sanders King Brown Sr.; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!