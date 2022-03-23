KANKAKEE — Ida M. Cuprys, age 101, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Arcadia Care Clifton.
She was born March 25, 1920, in Bicknell, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Stella McFaddin Roberson.
Ida married Chester Cuprys on June 23, 1945, in Bicknell, Ind. He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 1991.
Ida taught grade school (grades 3 to 8) in Indiana for many years. Ida had been a volunteer for the community chest. She also worked at the Kankakee YMCA for several years. Later, Ida retired from Bradley Roper where she worked as the secretary for the engineers.
She was past president of the Kankakee Emblem Club 414. She was very social, an avid reader, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Ida was very active in her church, Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy and Terry Brinkman, of Bonfield; one daughter-in-law, Edie Cuprys, of Watseka; six grandchildren, Kelly Brinkman, of Savoy, Heather (Tim) Nordmeyer, of Chebanse, Theresa (Marek) Hosek, of Colorado, LaWanda Shively, of Maryland, David (Jamie) Adkins, of Watseka, and Michael Paulissen, of Watseka; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Cuprys; and one grandson, Matthew Cuprys.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.
Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or The Kankakee Emblem Club Scholarship Fund.