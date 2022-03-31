Windy with rain and snow showers this morning changing to all rain showers late. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
MILFORD — Hubert D. Neal, 102, of Milford, passed away Monday (March 28, 2022) in Danville.
He was born Dec. 31, 1919, in Sunnybrook, Ky., a son of James and Chlous (Bertram) Denton. Hubert married Margie I. Alberson, in Sandclift, Ky., on Jan. 2, 1941. She preceded him in death Jan. 4, 2001.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Neal, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Joe (Lisa) Neal, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two daughters, Shirley Neal, of Watseka, and Virginia Hallock, of Milford; two half brothers, David Neal, of Monticello, Ky., and James Neal, of Louisville, Ky.; a half sister, Justine Bertram, of Monticello, Ky.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Don Hallock; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Hubert served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the African Theatre.
He was a member of the American Disabled Veterans and worked for Transit Company in Louisville, Ky. He was a Walmart greeter for many years in Watseka.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Robert Killion officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Watseka American Legion.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Nazarene Church.