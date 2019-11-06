Hubert H. Gerth, 94, of Chatsworth, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at Gibson City Area Hospital Annex.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, where visitation and funeral services will be. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at the church, with the Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Chatsworth Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth.
He was born Feb. 22, 1925, in Chatsworth, a son of Herman F. and Wesalena (Taden) Gerth. Hubert married Harriet L. Wilkerson on Dec. 31, 1943. They were married for 63 years. She preceded him in death Oct. 19, 2006.
Surviving are his children, Tom (Kay) Gerth and Linda Kinney, all of Chatsworth; his grandchildren, Kelli (Chris) Matlock and Eric (Lori) Gerth, all of LeRoy, Chris (Shanna) Gerth, of Washington, Ill., and Brad Kinney and Tyler Kinney, both of Chatsworth; his great-grandchildren, Meghan, Jordan and Brandon (Hannah) Matlock, Morgan (Aaron) Martin, Macy, Halle, Caleb and Jacob Gerth, and Kendall and Emmy Gerth; and great-great grandchildren, Liam and Isla Matlock.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Erma Scherer.
Hubert was born and raised in Chatsworth and graduated from Chatsworth High School. He farmed all his life and also raised Angus cattle. Hubert and Harriet were members of the Angus Association. He enjoyed welding and making farm innovations that made work easier.
He was described as a loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa and friend who will be missed and remembered.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, Gibson City Area Hospital Annex or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
