BRADLEY — Howard “Pollock” Wischnowsky, 74, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 30, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Howard and Rita (Marcotte) Wischnowsky Sr. He married Paula Foockle on Oct. 4, 1969.
Howard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict from 1967 to 1969.
He was an iron worker for Local 465 for 24 years and retired in 1994.
Howard was a lifelong resident of the Kankakee area. He enjoyed softball, football, bowling, baseball and poker. Howard was of the Catholic faith. He was involved with the American Legion and was a member of the V.F.W.
Surviving are his wife, Paula, of Bradley; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn (Shelly) Wischnowsky, of Kankakee, and Shannon, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Devon, Jordan, Zachary and Kaitlyn (Skeeter); and a great-grandson, Easton Wischnowsky. Also surviving are his sisters, Kathy Peterson, of Watseka, Joyce (Jerry) Arseneau, of Beaverville, and Diane (John) Jackson, of Florida; a brother, Duane (Bev), of South Carolina; brother-in-law, Lee Saindon, of Colorado, brother-in-law, Brian (Nita) Foockle, of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother-in-law, Buck; a daughter-in-law, Dee; a sister, Barbara; a brother, Steve; and his dog, Sophie.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
