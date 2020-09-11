Horace Longbrake

BOURBONNAIS — Horace D. “HD” Longbrake, 98, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at Bickford House Senior Citizens Living, Bourbonnais.
He was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Waynesville, the son of Ray and Sarah Hazel (Buck) Longbrake.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy and was part of the D-Day invasion at Normandy.
Horace obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from Colorado State. He taught math, science and drivers ed at Gardner South Wilmington High School for many years, until his retirement. He was a member of the Milford Masonic Lodge, loved gardening and raising Toy Poodles to show.
Surviving are two nephews, Steve (Ellen) Liehr, of Bourbonnais, and Roger (Belinda) Quinn; and a great-nephew, Curtis (Kim) Liehr, of Bourbonnais, who cared for him in Bourbonnais over the years. Also surviving are a great-great-niece, Hannah Liehr, of Bourbonnais, who he was very fond of; a sister, Helen Irwin, of Florida; and surviving nieces, Carolyn Trueba, Beth (Paul) Fox, Ginger (Ralph) Munoz and Lori Irwin.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sisters, Georgia Liehr and Margaret Quin.
Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
