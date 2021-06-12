CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Holger P. Jensen Jr. “J.R.,” 90, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, Sunday (June 6, 2021), in Kankakee.
He was born the son of Holger and Helen Hoppel Jensen on May 31, 1931, in Kankakee.
J.R. married Joan Peterson on April 28, 1951, in Kankakee.
His favorite pastime was boating. He was a member of The Kankakee Valley Boat Club, where he served as vice commodore in the 1960s.
He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Guimond and Jan Bullock; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Jensen; grandchildren,Matthew Guimond, Sean Guimond, Dana Bucci, Rebecca Jensen, Veronica Jensen, Kyle Bullock, Kole Bullock, Joseph Maxey and Shonte Cadwallader; seven great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Jensen; a daughter, Sandra Nelson; two sons, Donald Jensen and Ronald Jensen; two sisters, Hazel Schiller and Annabelle Jensen; and one brother, Harold Jensen.