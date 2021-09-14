CHICAGO — Hillary Jane Hawker died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Illinois Masonic Hospital in the loving embrace of her family. She was born in Kankakee to George and Eileen (McCarthy) Hawker on May 1, 1975. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, Kankakee High School, and graduated from Bradley University where she majored in Advertising/Communications. She was a Senior Account Executive with Amazon in Chicago.
Hillary’s life was blessed with love and friendship. From her earliest childhood days, people were her top priority. Every family gathering was a joyous celebration and every interaction with her large group of friends — for travel, weddings and “competitive” gourmet cooking — was an exciting occasion.
She is survived by her mother, Eileen Hawker of Kankakee; her brother, Robert Hawker of Kankakee; Aunts, Marsha McCarthy of Houston, Texas; Mary (Doug) Fraser of San Francisco; Jackie Hawker of Bourbonnais; 11 beloved cousins and many cherished friends and co-workers.
Preceding her in death were her father, George Hawker; Aunts, Kathleen Carpenter of St. Louis, Mo; Patricia Berndt of Decatur; Uncles, Gerald, and Thomas McCarthy of Decatur; and Charles Hawker of Bourbonnais.
Hillary had a special love for children. She admired the Ronald McDonald Houses associated with the major hospitals and had witnessed, both as a volunteer and relative of a child with Cystic Fibrosis, the comfort they brought to families in turmoil trying to navigate an unfamiliar city while dealing with a sick child. Information on donations can be found at donations@rmhc.org or the donor’s choice.
Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee, IL is handling the arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago at a later date.
