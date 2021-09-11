Hillary Hawker

CHICAGO — Hillary Jane Hawker passed away unexpectedly Sept. 2, 2021, at Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago, in the loving embrace of her family.
She was born in Kankakee, the daughter of George and Eileen (McCarthy) Hawker, on May 1, 1975.
Hillary attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, Kankakee High School and graduated from Bradley University, where she majored in advertising and communications. She was a senior account executive with Amazon in Chicago.
Her life was blessed with love and friendship. From her earliest childhood days, people were her top priority. Every family gathering was a joyous celebration and every interaction with her large group of friends — for travel, weddings and “competitive” gourmet cooking — was an exciting occasion.
Surviving are her mother, Eileen Hawker, of Kankakee; her brother, Robert Hawker, of Kankakee; aunts, Marsha McCarthy, of Houston, Texas, Mary (Doug) Fraser, of San Francisco, and Jackie Hawker, of Bourbonnais; 11 beloved cousins; and many cherished friends and co-workers.
Preceding her in death were her father, George Hawker; aunts, Kathleen Carpenter, of St. Louis, Mo., and Patricia Berndt, of Decatur; uncles, Gerald and Thomas McCarthy, of Decatur, and Charles Hawker, of Bourbonnais.
Hillary had a special love for children. She admired the Ronald McDonald Houses associated with the major hospitals and had witnessed, both as a volunteer and relative of a child with Cystic Fibrosis, the comfort they brought to families in turmoil trying to navigate an unfamiliar city while dealing with a sick child. To receive information on how to donate, email donations@rmhc.org. Gifts may also be made to the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
A celebration of life will be at a later date in Chicago.
Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.