MANTENO — Hildath Lucille Lawrence, 103, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020).
She was born April 12, 1916. Hildath was the fourth of four children and the only daughter of Neil C. Sloan and Lola Hanger Sloan. She was born at their home in Woodford County, Roanoke. After growing up on the farm, she moved to Manteno.
Hildath met a special guy, E. W. “Bud” Lawrence. They were married at the First Methodist Church in Kankakee, on May 15, 1936. They had three children, Norma Rae, Douglass Walter and David Bruce.
She joined the First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, in 1947. Hildath served as elder and deacon and director of the Youth Choir. She was very active in the church, serving on numerous committees and fundraisers over her 70-plus years.
Hildath was president of the Manteno Women’s Club. She attended Olivet Nazarene University, working toward her BA degree in music. She was active in the Kankakee Valley Theater and also sang at special events.
Survivors include her daughter, Norma Borkowski, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; son, Douglass Lawrence, of Ames, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Mark Lawrence, of Omaha, Neb., Diane (Mc Gill) Wesch, of Ft. Myers, Fla., Scott Lawrence, of Ames, Iowa, and David Mc Gill; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband; son, David B. Lawrence; and her four brothers, Raymond Sloan, Ralph Sloan, Lester Sloan and Cecil Earl Sloan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church of Manteno. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!