Hilda Barber

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KANKAKEE — Hilda L. Sisney Barber, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022) at Arcadia Care Center of Clifton.
She was born April 11, 1936, in Du Quoin, the daughter of James George and Goldie Morgan.
In 1953, Hilda married Robert Charles Barber, in Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She worked at General Foods for 30 years.
Hilda loved animals and spending time with her family.
She was of the Christian faith.
Surviving are two sons, Robert and Deb Barber, of Limestone, and Travis Barber, of Bradley; three daughters, Kim Wendt, of Bradley, Sue Keller, of Wisconsin, and Linda Jones, of Minneapolis, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Drummond; and one brother, Lymon Sisney.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.