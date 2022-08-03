Hilda Barber

KANKAKEE — Hilda L. Sisney Barber, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022) at Arcadia Care Center of Clifton.

She was born April 11, 1936, in Du Quoin, the daughter of James George and Goldie Morgan.

In 1953, Hilda married Robert Charles Barber, in Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1996.

