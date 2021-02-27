BOURBONNAIS — Hervey R. “Herb” Cory III, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021).
He was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Belleville, the son of Hervey Jr. and Phyllis (Rojas) Cory. Herb married Dianne Sparger on Sept. 18, 2015.
Herb was an avid sports fan and loved watching games of all kinds in any venue! From the Bulls to the Bears to watching his grandchildren play, dance and cheer! Watching them enjoy their passions were his greatest of days! He was also a man of God and attended church as often as possible at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais.
He retired from Calumet Steel as a general foreman after more than 40 years of exemplary service.
Herb was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne Cory, of Bourbonnais; his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Dino Lenburg, of New Lenox, and their children, Taylor and Kaitlyn Lenburg; his son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Dawn Cory, of Mount Prospect, and their children, Cade, Reese, Casey and Rylie Cory. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Jeff Sparger, of Bourbonnais, and his children, Jacob, Joshua and Kiersten Sparger; and Neala and Ryan Dunn and their children, Kalen and Trinity Dunn, of Bourbonnais; and one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Nadine Cory, of Florida.
Preceding him in death were his first wife of 42 years, Sherry Louise Carr-Cory; and his parents.
“It is impossible to wrap up a life well lived with so much love in a short article,” the family said.
Please join the family for a celebration of Herb’s life from 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Share your memories and stories and listen to others’ memories and stories. A pastor from Calvary Bible Church will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.