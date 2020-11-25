ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Hermine Joan Devine (nee Monk), of Altamonte Springs, Fla., passed away Nov. 16, 2020, in her home, surrounded by love.
Hermine was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Danforth, at home, the daughter of David and Nettie Schoolman Monk. She was married to Richard E Devine on Feb. 16, 1966; and had a long and happy marriage until his death in 2001.
In her professional life, she was a successful realtor. She was recognized with numerous awards in her life, including “Woman of the Year” with the Women in Construction organization; and was crowned the “Realtor of the Year” repeatedly.
Hermine loved music. She was a church organist for many years. She also had a passion for travel and entertaining. Hermine had an optimistic, generous spirit that touched friends and strangers alike.
A man once said: “The idea is to die young …..as late as possible.”
At age 60, Hermine was parasailing in Mexico.
At 75, she was traveling around Europe.
At 84, she was cruising around the Caribbean.
She appreciated and lived out that verve.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Devine and grandson, Drake; her siblings, Sonja Brauer, of Aurora, David and Alice Monk, of Danforth, and Dennis Monk, of Piper City; her bonus children, Donna Ludden, of Joliet, Ruth and Mike Reaneu, of Chebanse, Rich Devine, of Ringgold, Ga., Mark and Karen Devine, of Kankakee, Bill and Lezlie Devine, of Lafayette, Ga., and David and Karen Devine, of Petersburg.
Awaiting her in heaven are her parents; her husband; sister, Naomi Knapp; brother-in-law, Bill Brauer; and stepchildren, Michael Devine and Judy Devine.
Services will be at 4:30 (EST) Monday, Nov. 30, in Altamonte Springs, Fla. For those who cannot join the family in person, please watch the service on Facebook live by simply going to Hermine Devine’s Facebook page and clicking on “watch live.”
Hermine requested that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald Foundation. That may be done online at rmhccf.org. She would also like for you to do a random act of kindness today.
And because she loved to have the last word…..she wanted to say this: “To my beloved friends and family — How precious you all have been to me. Knowing and loving each one of you was the success story of my life.”
