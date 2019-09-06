Herman Eddie Bailey, 76, of Tucson, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, in Tucson, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Herscher, the son of Eddie B. and Rosie A. (Kroll) Bailey.
Herman graduated from Herscher High School in 1960.
He served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965 as an aviation electrician.
After his service, he worked for Gould Battery and for many years at Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck and Co. as an appliance repair technician. He was very well respected by co-workers and customers.
Herman’s hobbies included bowling, cars, golf and frequent visits to NASCAR races.
Surviving are his wife, Ellen (Piggush) Bailey. They had been married for 50 years. Also surviving are a son, Jason Ryan Bailey, and his fiancee, Janette Alcala; five grandchildren; two sisters, Blythe Rogers and Eunice L. Bailey, both of Kankakee; two nieces, Cynthya Riordan and Roberta Farman-Cotton; and three nephews, John Riordan, Jack Reynolds and Steven Rogers.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eddie and Rosie Bailey; and three sisters, Leta Riordan, Helen Reynolds and Donna Farman.
“We celebrate his life with much love and will miss him,” his family said.
Funeral services, with U.S. Air Force military honors, took place Aug. 22 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and in East Lawn Palms Cemetery Garden of Valor in Tucson, Ariz. Honorary pallbearers were Isabelle and Manny Alcala and Jason, Raymond and Anthony Bailey. A meal and time of fellowship followed the services.
Please sign his online guestbook at eastlawnpalmsmortuary.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!