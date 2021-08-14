WATSEKA — Herbert H. Pearson, 86, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
He was born March 31, 1935, in Birdtown, Ark., a son of William and Charity (Gordon) Pearson.
Herb married Shirley Meyer, in Watseka, on June 15, 1958. She survives. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Steven (Teri) Pearson, of Venice, Fla., and Bruce (Denise) Pearson, of St. George, Utah; one daughter, Karen (Jim) Flach, of Ft. Wright, Ky.; and nine grandchildren, Stephanie (James) Jaskolski, Jon (Becca) Pearson, Ryan, Andrew, Daniel and Nicole Flach, and Evan, Eric (Paige) and Alex Pearson.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and 10 brothers.
Herb was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, where he served on many committees. He was employed at Uarco as a printer for 23 years, owned and operated Pearson Transport Livery Service, and served as a real estate agent for several years. Herb was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of the Watseka Lions Club.
Memorial services will be at a later date, with the Rev. Ben Stone officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Watseka American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
