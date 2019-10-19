Herbert Leland “Lee” Studley, 78, of Metropolis, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at Mercy Health Paducah. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Reddick United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Linda Michel officiating. Burial will be in Round Grove Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials may be made to Reddick United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are by Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Herbert was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Livingston County, the son of John Herbert LaVan Studley and Alice (Sargeant) Studley. He worked as a cattle farmer and had also worked at Cabery Fertilizer. Herbert served our country in the U.S. Navy in the submarine division. He was married to Carol Sue (Henderson) Studley. She preceded him in death. Surviving are a son, Rod Studley and Sylvia Davidson, of Vienna; brother, Glen Studley and Kay, of Essex; sister, Veda Schreiber, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 12 nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of almost 19 years, Carol Sue Studley; grandparents, John Herbert and Veda Studley, Glen and Mabel Sargeant; brother, John Russell Studley; sister, Mary Ann Quas; and infant sister, Virginia Mae Studley. He was a member of Reddick United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the American Legion and member of Carpenter’s Local 640. (Pd)
