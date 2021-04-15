Herbert Gibson

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Herbert L. Gibson departed from this earth to be with our Savior on March 30, 2021.
Although he was a long-time resident of The Villages, Fla., having resided there for more than 30 years, he was originally of Illinois and was a 1947 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
He spent most of his life in the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee area communities, where he met and married Loretta J. Raines on Nov. 14, 1948. They remained married until she passed away July 14, 2016.
Together they raised three sons, James (Tami), of Orlando, Fla., Steven, of Beaverton, Ore., and Mark (Marilyn), of Decatur, who survive him, along with nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his wife, Loretta, he was preceded in death by his parents, Lysle and Cora Gibson.
Herbert recently enjoyed a committed relationship with Ellie Carrigan and they shared their lives with each other until he passed away.
He worked at the trucking firm of Rudolf Express, Inc. for much of his life and was active for many years in the church community he attended.
When he retired and moved to the Villages in 1990, he became very involved in that community, including serving as VHA president for a period of time.
Herbert was also a devout Christian member of the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, Fla., where memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23.
Cremation rites have been accorded and his internment will be in the Memorial Garden at the Community United Methodist Church as was his wife, Loretta’s.