KANKAKEE — Herbert DeLaney Jr., 83, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.
Herbert was born in Holmes County, Miss., on March 8, 1937, the son of Herbert Sr. and Winnie Howard DeLaney. His parents preceded him in death.
He joined the U.S. Air Force and was soon stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
Herbert met the love of his life, Ethel Louise Henderson, and on Aug. 9, 1958; they married and remained devoted to each other for the next 62 years.
He was Alderman for City of Kankakee for 16 years and he retired as CEO of the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center after serving in the position for almost 20 years. Herb was an amateur photographer and tennis player, an avid reader and chess player, and a well-informed citizen.
Surviving are his loving wife, Ethel, of Kankakee; his loving daughter, Velva (Charles) Pryor, of Florissant, Mo.; his adoring sister, Robbie Taylor, of Beachwood, Ohio; his grand-nephew, Christopher Williams, who he raised as his own; his favorite granddaughter, Carmen (DeShaun) Thompson; his great-granddaughter, Charlie R. DeLaney; special nephews, Laredo Anderson, Donald Brown, James (Tammy) Brown and Laron Taylor; and nieces, Tina Brown (deceased) and June (Conrad/Elizabeth) Metz; cherished members of the Howard family; his childhood friend, Dick Griffin; and a host of other family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded, per Herb’s request. A private memorial service will be held. Those wishing to observe Herb’s services are welcome to join the live-stream service available on his memorial page, jonesfuneralservices.com and the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!