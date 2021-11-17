MANTENO — Helga Zumbahlen left for Heaven on Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021).
She was born in Germany, the third of six children, on Jan. 16, 1928.
Helga was raised in Lincoln Estates, and graduated from Bloom High School.
Shortly after graduation, she become engaged to the love of her life, Ed Zumbahlen. They married and were blessed with one son, Dennis. Helga was a loving, kind and generous mother who always opened her door to all of the friends Dennis brought home. They all affectionately called her “Mrs. Z.” She always encouraged and supported Dennis and his buddies in all their sports and other activities, never missing a game!
Helga worked for the phone company and later in a doctor’s office. She and Ed retired and moved to Florida in 1983 and enjoyed many happy years there and celebrated 57 years of marriage. Ed preceded her in death in 2004.
Her greatest joy came with the arrival of her three “darlings,” her grandsons, Erik, Andrew and Jeffrey. Helga adored and supported each one as they grew to be fine young men. Her dream of becoming a great-grandmother came true in 2019 with the birth of Nathan William Zumbahlen.
Helga always enjoyed family gatherings, reading and doing crossword puzzles, an activity she passed along to her grandsons.
For years, when Dennis called her every night at 8 p.m. sharp, the first thing she always asked was “how are my darlings?”
She will be missed forever by her son, Dennis and his wife, Susan, three grandsons, Erik Zumbahlen, Andrew and Mary Zumbahlen along with precious great-grandson, Nathan William Zumbahlen, and Jeffrey and Katie Zumbahlen; and one brother, Helmuth Georing.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Helga will join her husband, Ed, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 525 E. North Ave., Suite C, Bradley, IL 60915, who cared for her lovingly and compassionately in her final days.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
