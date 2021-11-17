Helga Zumbahlen

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.