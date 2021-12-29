BOURBONNAIS — Helena Crabtree, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a long-term illness.
She was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of James and Irene (Holland) Grider. Helena married Hank Crabtree on July 26, 1969, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Helena enjoyed the outdoors, especially her flower garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Hank Crabtree, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Angel and Richard Bouzek, of Buford, Ga., and Amanda Swanson, of Chebanse; two brothers, Michael Grider and Tim and Pam Grider, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; four sisters, Darlene and Arnie Earls, LaVonne and John Ladd, Rita and Terry McDonald, and Debbie Grider, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Tiffany Bouzek, Stephanie Bouzek, Trevor Swanson and Carter Swanson.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Tina Grider; and two brothers, Joe Grider and David Grider.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the United Pompe Foundation.
