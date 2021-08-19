Helen Wotring

KANKAKEE — Helen M. Wotring, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at Heritage Woods nursing home of Manteno.
She was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Rudolph and Gladys Gambrill Kuehmann.
Helen married Ernest E. Wotring Jr. on May 7, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1982, exactly 39 years to the date of Helen’s passing.
She was a deputy clerk at the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office, retiring after many years of service.
Helen was a former Brownie leader and 4-H leader.
She enjoyed working puzzles, sewing, crafting, playing Bingo and other games and watching her Chicago “Cubbies.”
Helen was a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol and Jim Wasser, of St. Anne, Christine and Ken Kaul, of LeClaire, Iowa, and Nancy Koch, of Whitehouse, Tenn. She is lovingly remembered as “Grandma Tootsie” by her eight grandchildren, Michelle, Jimmy, Jennifer, Stephanie, Marcene, Jackson, Kaylene and Greyson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles; and one sister, Alice.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate the service.
Private burial will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Special Needs Sports Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.