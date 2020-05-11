WATSEKA — Helen M. Prairie, 94, of Watseka and formerly of Momence, passed away Thursday (May 7, 2020) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Momence, the daughter of Elmer and Brittana Vail Martin. Helen married Robert J. Prairie on April 10, 1943, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death June 20, 1982.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki L. and Barry C. Jepsen, of Thompsons Station, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Derek E. and Danielle Jepsen, of Bradley, and Denise and Jason Buffington, of Franklin, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Jake R. Jepsen, Zack R. Jepsen and Shelby L. Buffington. She is also survived by one sister, Bernice Kleinert, of Chebanse.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; and five sisters.
Helen was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Momence.
She enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Helen also loved playing cards, especially the “Button Game” and spending time with friends and family.
Private visitation and funeral services will be at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Alberto Ramirez officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family
