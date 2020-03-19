BOURBONNAIS — Helen M. McClellan, 91, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Dorr, Mich., and Marine City, Mich., passed away Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation, with family by her side.
She was born April 14, 1928, in Marine City, Mich., the daughter of Arthur and Louise Horn. Her parents preceded her in death. Helen married Lloyd McClellan on Oct. 15, 1949, in Marine City, Mich.
They moved to Bourbonnais, where they raised three children. Helen was a full-time homemaker, and devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Helen and her family were members of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene for more than 35 years before moving to Dorr, Mich., in 1993, where they were very active members of Sandy Pines Wilderness Trails for more than 20 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Bill) Schoon, of Thompsonville, and Gina (Bill) Hendricks, of Bourbonnais; son, James (Jennifer) of Honolulu, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Eric) Bussick and William (Alicia), all of Thompsonville, Jayme (Ian) Walton and Justin (Abby) McClellan, all of Honolulu, Hawaii, Jayde (Jantzen) Black, of Newport Beach, Calif., Elizabeth Ebeling, of Bourbonnais, and Bryan Hendricks, of State College, Pa.; five great-grandchildren, Garrett Bussick, Lillie Helen-Mae Schoon, Vincent Kenison, Elliotte and West Walton; one sister, Diane (Larry) Woodward; one brother, Don Horn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in July of 2015; two infant children; four sisters; and two brothers.
Helen was known for her dry sense of humor and quick wit and often the life of the party. Her comeback lines were legendary.
She loved to spend time outdoors in her yard and garden, she was able to grow anything she could get her hands on. She loved to crochet. Helen was immensely proud of her husband’s many years of service with the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City, Mich. Burial will be next to her dear husband and two precious babies, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City, Mich.
