Helen G. Martin, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 16, 2019) in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Vienna, the daughter of Harry Alford and Alline Rion Alford. Helen married Donald Martin on May 22, 1948, in Piggott, Ark.
Helen enjoyed crocheting, completing puzzles, old westerns and most of all, spending time with family.
Surviving are sons, Richard and Suki Martin, of Bradley, and Carl and Patty Martin, of Momence; daughters, Rita Bias, of Kankakee, and Vickie and Tom Konitz, of Chebanse; brothers, Virgil and Jean Alford, of New Mexico, Roger and Marty Alford, of Kankakee, Jack Alford, of New Mexico, and Russell and Sandy Alford, of Kankakee; sisters, Agnes Stokes, of Cullom, and Virginia Farina, of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her special traveling buddy, Madeline Howard.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; a very special great-grandson, Brandon Trepanier; son-in-law, Roger Bias; two sisters, Dorothy Favors and Glenda Alford; and four brothers, Wayne, George, Ralph and Darrell Alford.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, until the 3 p.m. service at Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, 2679 East Court St., Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers and the Rev. Marcie Chambers will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
