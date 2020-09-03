BOURBONNAIS — Helen Giannakopoulos, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Louká, Greece, the daughter of Nick and Stamatina Gellis Bratsos.
Helen married Ted Giannakopoulos on July 18, 1971, in Chicago. He preceded her in death May 25, 2020.
She was a restaurant owner, including Eppel’s in Chicago, River Oaks in Kankakee, River Oaks Banquets, and Greenbriar that later became Brickstone, in Bourbonnais.
Helen enjoyed traveling, spending summers in Greece and spending fall and spring in Arizona. She enjoyed interacting with her customers and the community, and spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren.
She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are three sons and one daughter-in-law, Dino and Jodette Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, Nick Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, and George Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Teddy, Alex, Drew and Andrew Giannakopoulos; one sister, Betty Vasilakis, of Bourbonnais, and her children, Tommy and Tina; and three sisters-in-law, Toula Giannakopoulos, of Orland Park, Doris and John Siakotos, of Orland Park, and Penny and Steve Gardiakos, of Park Ridge; nephews, Dino Gardiakos, George Gardiakos, Dino Giannakopoulos, Nick Giannakopoulos, Pete Siakotos and Anthoula Lenze.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother-in-law, John Giannakopoulos.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Services will follow at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
