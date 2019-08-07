Helen “YiaYia” Barnes, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at St. James Manor and Villas in Crete.
She was born July 8, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Nicholas and Bertha “YiaYia” (Tourlentes) Thanos. Helen married Gilbert Barnes on Sept. 28, 1957, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death June 11, 1991.
Helen retired from restaurant management in the Kankakee area. She had worked at Sully’s, Hunks Pancake House, River Oaks Banquet, and Chicago Heights Banquet Hall. Helen loved doing word search puzzles, playing Bingo and bowling. She also enjoyed gardening and listening to music.
She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where she also served as a member of its women’s group.
Surviving are one son, Bill Barnes, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, JoAnna “JoJo” Armstrong, of Bourbonnais, and Beth Barnes, of Texas; five grandchildren, Stefan (Effie) Fox, Kiara Fox, Isaiah Armstrong, Gabrielle Barnes and Nicholas Barnes; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rita and Chris Brukas, of Arizona, and Sylvia Trout, of Texas; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Gilbert Barnes, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Thanos and Bill Thanos; and infant sister, Rita Thanos.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, until the 10:15 a.m. funeral service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or to the wishes of the family.
