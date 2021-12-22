BOURBONNAIS — Helen J. Arive, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born May 14, 1934, in Camden, N.J,, the daughter of Laureto and Helen (Babyuk) Dayap. Helen married Manuel Arive on Nov. 22, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Helen was a private duty caregiver. She had worked at Bradley Optical, Collins Square and Shapiro Developmental Center. Helen loved to travel and dance. She was a wonderful caregiver and loved animals.
She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Glenn Arive (Crystal Daniel), of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Tracey Houde, of Bradley, and Laureta Arive, of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren, Eric (Olivia) Houde, Jessica Houde, Morgan Houde (John Hogan), Adeline Arive and Natalia Arive; four great-grandchildren, Carmen Houde, Shannon Houde, Kayden Roach and Lillian Hogan; one sister, Linda (Steve) Reider, of Bensalem, Pa.; one brother, John (Alicia) Dayap, of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and special nieces, Meagan Reider and Leah Dayap.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
