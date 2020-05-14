“Have bags will travel,” that was the motto of Hazel Elizabeth Smith, who has taken her final flight to heaven on Mother’s Day (May 10, 2020) at age 90.
She was born in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Hazel Guerrero, on Feb. 28, 1930.
Hazel was a loving wife of 33 years to Lorenzo R. Smith Sr., prior to his passing; mother to Gloria Watkins, Lorenzo Smith Jr. (Gloria), Karen Overstreet (Michael), Linda L. Smith, Valerie Smith Johnson (Johnny) and Eric L. Smith (Nikki); aunt to many nieces and nephews; grandmother to her many grandchildren; sister to Joe, Pauline and Castro; and dear friend to many special friends.
Hazel graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Olivet Nazarene University and received her Master’s Degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Education was Hazel’s passion and she shared it throughout her many years as an elementary school teacher in Momence.
She was always ready for an adventure and she loved traveling with family and friends.
Hazel volunteered with several organizations, including Riverside Medical Center. She was a member of Red Hat Society, Senior Citizens on the Go, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
She was a member of Rehoboth Mennonite Church where she served as treasurer for many years.
Hazel loved plants and flowers and had a green thumb.
Her family extends their heartfelt thank you for all of the kind acts and words that have come in as a tribute to “The Silver Fox” as she was so fondly referred to by her son-in-law, Michael.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. A funeral service for the immediate family will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be Monday, May 18, in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
