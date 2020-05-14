Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.