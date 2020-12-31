MOMENCE — Hazel Jones, 72, of Momence, passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 10, 1948, in Brookside, Ky., the daughter of Ernest Shell and Olga Day. On July 2, 1965, she married Cordie Jones in Jonesville, Va.
Hazel was compassionate about helping people in need by providing food and opening her home to them.
She also enjoyed doing Sudoku, making puzzles, and always made a stranger feel welcomed with her warm smile and loving eyes. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Hazel was often mistaken as Kathy Bates due to the strong resemblance.
Hazel retired as a mental health technician for the State of Illinois.
Surviving are her loving husband, Cordie; sons, Ron Jones, of Momence, and Jeff Jones, of Bradley; daughters, Anissa (Jeff) Evans, of Bradley, and Sharon Jones, of Kankakee; granddaughters, Carley Beard and Ashalie (Todd) Mann; great-grandchildren, Paityn, Kamdyn, Bricyn, Cannyn and Vivyan; siblings, Jimmy (Minnie) Brogan, Mary (Ray) Butler, Sam (Kaye) Brogan, Steve (Leeann) Brogan, Kathy (Dan) Cole, Faye Riggs, Brenda Reddington, Sheila (Roger) Tarter and Lisa (Robert) Shell-Wells; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Debbie Shell; brothers, Donnie Brogan, Roger Shell and Steve (Mack) Shell.
Hazel was truly loved and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, until the noon funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 IL-17 West, Kankakee Township, with the Rev. Randy Schweizer officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, everyone would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.
