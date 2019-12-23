KANKAKEE — Harvey Earl “Deke” Jarvis, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 14, 2019, in the Philippines.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date once Harvey’s remains can be brought home. Memorials may be sent to Dawn Adenau and Cherie Moore at 2318 Westward Drive, Spring Grove, IL 60081.
Harvey spent four years in the U.S. Navy.
He was the oldest of eight children.
Harvey was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Joliet, the son of Ethel and Harvey Jarvis Jr. Both of his parents preceded him in death. One sister, Wanda White, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Dawn Jarvis-Adenau, of Spring Grove, and Cherie Jarvis-Moore, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers and four sisters, Deborah Mehrer, of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Marie Jones, of Bloomington, Sue Jarvis, of Kankakee, Jim Jarvis, of Bourbonnais, Mike Jarvis, of Florida, Diane Starky, of Le Roy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
