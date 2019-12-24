KANKAKEE — Harvey L. Arnold, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 18, 1933, the son of Benjamin and Leona (Wyatt) Arnold, in Cooper County, Mo.
Harvey proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Saigon. He went on to be a career serviceman in the U.S. Navy, serving for 26 years before retiring in 1975.
He married Genevieve Norton on Sept. 4, 1982, at Wildwood Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Genevieve, of Kankakee; one daughter, Kathy (Arlyn) Coffey, of Allegan, Mich.; four grandchildren, Shawn, Scott, Seth and Summer; two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Jeffrey; one sister, Judy Parkhurst, of Boonville, Mo.; two brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) Arnold, of Mt. Victory, Ohio, and Donald (Sharon) Arnold, of New Albany, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee (formerly Wildwood Church of the Nazarene). Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene, in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
