LOVELAND, COLO. — Harvard Franklin Schmidt, 84, of Loveland, Colo., went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. He passed away comfortably while under the compassionate care of Hospice, as a result of heart failure.
Harv was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Howard Franklin and Esther (Rase) Schmidt.
He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1953. Many memories have been shared and stories told involving his KHS basketball teammates of ‘53. Harv went on to attend the University of Illinois with a basketball scholarship as a small forward at 6’6” and 195 lbs. He graduated in 1957, loaded with more stories and memories with those teammates. He was then drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1957, but instead signed a contract with the Denver-Chicago Truckers in the NIBL league and moved to Denver, Colo.
On Aug. 13, 1960, he married Donna Kay Groskopf, in Denver, Colo. Harv later went on to coach high school basketball in Iowa (Davenport) and Illinois (Moline). In 1964, the family moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where he coached at the University of New Mexico for three seasons. At age 31, he returned to Illinois to become one of the youngest head coaches in Division I basketball for the University of Illinois. In 1975, Harv and Donna returned to Denver with their family, where he made a career in insurance and business. After retirement, Harv and Donna moved to Loveland.
Harv was a warm and caring man throughout his life, loved by all, especially his family. His memory was nearly untouched as he told many, many stories, entertaining any and all who would listen. His passion for sports never waned and his love for and knowledge of the game of basketball left a legacy to those who knew him best. He was always up for a conversation about golf, baseball (specifically the Chicago Cubs and later the Colorado Rockies), and his grandchildren. He stayed very committed to steak, cheeseburgers, fried chicken, beer, pie and ice cream!
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his beloved children, Lisa (Mike) Nelson and Kyle (Amy) Schmidt; and his brother, Bob (Carol) Schmidt.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Groskopf) Schmidt; his son, Kendall (Gayle) Schmidt, of Fort Collins, Colo.; his grandchildren, Taylor Nelson and Zack Nelson, both of Denver, Eli (Mariah) Schmidt and Jessi Schmidt, all of Camdenton, Mo., Garrett Schmidt and Grant Schmidt, both of Fort Collins, Colo.; stepgrandchildren, Tanner Shemon and Hunter Shemon, both of Windsor, Colo.; one great-grandson, Walker Franklin Schmidt, of Camdenton, Mo.; one brother, Kenneth (Yolanda) Schmidt, of Columbus, Ind.; sister-in-law, Carol Schmidt, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Amy Schmidt, of Windsor, Colo.; cousins, Marvin Odette and Roy McDermott, both of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to in Harv’s name to Kankakee Athletics – Boys Basketball, c/o Athletic Department, 1200 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee, IL 60901 or to Denver Rescue Mission, 6100 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80216.
Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, the memorial service will take place at a later date in Fort Logan National Cemetery in coordination with Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland.
Please sign his online guestbook at viegutfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!