Harry Turrell

BRADLEY — Harry Arthur Turrell, 80, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of George and Callie (Farmer) Turrell. Harry married Loretta Jean Bushame on Sept. 3, 1960, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Harry worked as a meat cutter.
He enjoyed playing golf, playing horseshoes, and square dancing.
Surviving are his wife, Loretta Turrell, of Bradley; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Tracey and Lori Turrell, of Bourbonnais, and Jayme and Vicki Turrell, of Surprise, Ariz.; one daughter and son-in-law, Callie and Gary Huggins, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Adam Turrell, Travis Turrell, Jarrod Huggins, Jace Huggins, Breann Turrell and Jonathon Turrell; one sister-in-law, Beverlee Turrell, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; six brothers, George Jr., Edward, Clarence “Squeak,” Kenneth, Orville and Lawrence; and three sisters, Mary, Virginia and Angeline.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of he family.
