KANKAKEE — Harrison Autman Jr., 77, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Sister Carolyn Butler will officiate.
Attendance to the funeral is limited.
Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Harrison Autman, Jr., was born March 13, 1943, in Vance, Miss., the first of 14 children born to Harrison, Sr., and Jessie Autman (née Ray). He was raised as a Baptist.
He attended St. Anne High School and married Debbie Allen on Dec. 3, 1999, with no children born to their union. Harrison was employed as a quality control inspector at Momence Meat Packing and retired after more than 30 years of service.
He had resided in Kankakee County since 1957. Harrison enjoyed watching and participating in the Pembroke Rodeo, where he rode bulls and horses. He also loved watching Westerns and listening to music in the park.
Harrison leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Debbie Autman, of Kankakee; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Nikita Burse Sr., of Bourbonnais, Derek Terrell Jr., of Bradley, and Michael and Erin Terrell, of Kankakee; daughters and sons-in-law, Courtney Autman, of Nashville, Tenn., Latasha Terrell and Katina and Tyrone Williams, all of Kankakee; brothers and sisters-in-law, George Sr. and Patricia Autman and Anthony Autman, all of Pembroke Township, and Monroe Autman, of Kankakee; sisters, Georgia Marshall, of Bay City, Mich., Lola Lindsey, of Macon, Ga., Willa Autman, of Bourbonnais, Lillie Autman, of Pembroke Township, Linda Holden, of Arizona, Sheral Autman, of Kankakee, and Sherrie Autman, of Tennessee; in-laws, Gloria Autman, of Chebanse, Murline Autman and Sylvia Autman, both of Kankakee, Jimmie Allen, of Pembroke Township, and Timika and Angelo Rogers, of Richton Park; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were a son, Derek Autman; a daughter, Kembra Nash; brothers, Jessie, James and Elbe Autman; and a sister, Mildred Simmons.
