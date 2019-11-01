Harriet A. Topliff, 96, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 1, 1923, in Dwight, the daughter of Albertus and Hattie (Beatty) Tambling. Harriet married Harry L. Topliff on Jan. 7, 1946, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 2, 1973.
Harriet was a retired employee of Federal Kemper Insurance Company in Decatur. She was a member of the Kankakee Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading and doing handiwork.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she also belonged to the United Methodist Women Sarah Circle.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Steven E. and Marla Topliff, of Oak Park; two grandchildren, Jennifer Comerford (Christine) and Samantha Rasmussen (Joshua); two great-grandchildren, Phoenix McMahon and Colin McMahon; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Harry Topliff; she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Edith Topliff; two brothers, Myron Tambling and Claude Tambling; and one sister, Emily Coffman.
Visitation will be from noon Monday, Nov. 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!