Harold Searle

AROMA PARK — Harold L. Searle, 72, of Aroma Park, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at his home.
Harold was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Bonfield the son of Joseph and Josephine Rothermel Searle.
As a young man, he married Nancy Pogliano on July 27, 1968, and together they had four daughters.
Harold found a new love and married Dawn on June 22, 1990. Dawn brought three children to the marriage.
He was a Baptist Christian and loving husband and father, and friend to many. He welcomed anyone and everyone into his family.
Harold’s hobbies included cooking, especially spicy food. His love language was food and as soon as you walked into his house, the first thing he would offer you was a bite to eat.
He was a very talented woodworker and carpenter. He attended the Allied Institute of Technology and graduated in 1967. He went on to become a member of Carpenter’s Local 496 Union as a millwright, retiring after more than 40 years of doing what he loved. He was creative and always had a solution any home renovation problem.
Harold was also an amazing teacher, sharing his talents and skills with anyone willing to learn.
He loved stock car racing, NASCAR, all things Mopar, country music, cowboy boots and hats.
Harold leaves behind a legacy of love and generosity that is unparalleled.
Surviving are his wife, Dawn Searle, of Aroma Park; his children, Candy (Bob) Wiersema, of Cissna Park, Penny (John) Darden, of Redding, Calif., Ginger Searle, of St. Anne, Kristy (George) Nichols, of Bourbonnais; his stepchildren, Vicki Bunna, of Oswego, Marc (L’erin) Machroli, of Griffith, Ind.; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his siblings, Charlotte Swan, Cynthia Eaker, Dan Searle, James Searle, Leonard Searle and Joanne Searle; and his son-in-law, Shane Kochenberger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.
The family is asking for monetary gifts to be given to Harold’s wife, Dawn. A fund is being created to help her in this time of great financial need. Checks should be made out to Vicki Bunna. “Thank you,” the family said.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
