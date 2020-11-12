GARDNER — Harold George Mahler, “Fuzz,” 88, of Gardner, passed away Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020).
He was born June 26, 1932, the last of the 12 children born to William and Ida (nee Balzerick) Mahler.
Harold, “Fuzz,” served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War in both South Korea and Okinawa, Japan.
On June 29, 1957, he married Margie Malek and for the past 63 years they have raised their family and made their home in Gardner.
He served as an elder at the Church of Hope in Gardner and enjoyed doing dishes there.
Fuzz had several jobs throughout his lifetime. He loved farming, and with his brother formed a partnership that lasted 50 years. He also farmed with Bill and Dave Masching, of Cabery, for seven years, and with Lyle Johnson.
For 44 years, he served on the Goodfarm Township Board.
Fuzz was always helping his neighbors and was loved by all who knew him.
He was proud to have been chosen to take the Honor Flight from Springfield to Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2015.
Surviving are his wife, Margie Mahler; children, Verna Sue Morecraft and Richard Scott (Kory Anderson) Mahler; sisters, Lucille (Leo) Lenzie, of Peru, Helen (Don) Lamons, of Palo Alto, Calif., and Edna (George) Cressey, of St. Catherine, Ontario, Canada; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Kratochovil, of Gardner, and Pat (Don) Farrer, of Lemont; brother-in-law, Bill (Faye Lynn) Malek, of Lakeview, Ark.; five grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Reese, Margaret (Tom) Shuck, of Ottawa, Marlene (Mark) Woodward, of Sheridan, Mike (Diana) Morecraft, of St. John, Ind., and Stephanie Mahler, of Manteno; seven great- grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Ashley, Tom, Becky, Riley and Brianna; one great-great-grandson, Paul Morecraft, and two more on the way; along with more than 100 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his son, Robert Craig Mahler; son-in-law, David Morecraft; sisters, Freida Halfaker, Gertrude Krueger, Erna Kline, Dorothy Lind, Mildred Dinelli and Ruth Payne; and brothers, Bill Mahler and Leonard Mahler.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A drive-by memorial visitation will be at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Monday, Nov. 16, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and please follow the instructions from the funeral home staff while pulling into the parking lot.
Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, IL 60424 or the Schleroderma Foundation, 125 S. Clark St., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
