BOURBONNAIS — Harold L. “Louie” DeVore, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 29, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Pekin, the son of Harold and Imogene (Kennedy) DeVore. Louie married Charlene Nichols in Lincoln. Charlene preceded him in death Aug. 26, 2010.
Louie was the manager at Speedway in Bourbonnais for 32 years. He retired in 2002.
He was a member of the Kankakee Sportsmans Club and Help Your Neighbor Club. Louie was a past member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Little League, a softball umpire and coach.
Louie enjoyed camping and sports. He rooted for the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox, depending on which child or grandchild was with him at the time. He loved taking his grandkids to a ballgame.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Terry (Linda) DeVore, of Bethel, Ohio, Todd DeVore, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy (Harold) Topliff, of Sheldon, and Cheri (Jeff) Bauer, of Kankakee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Brenda) DeVore and Ronald (Marcy) DeVore, all of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Brett, Cassidy, Connor, Rachel and Nicholas; and special friend and caregiver, Alice Owensby.
In addition to his wife, Charlene, he was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Brooke; one great-grandson, Nicholas Jr.; and one sister, Linda Coffey.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
