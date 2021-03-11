Harold Lattz

BEECHER — Harold H. Lattz, 79, of Beecher, passed away March 4, 2021.
He was born Jan. 8,1942, the son of Sherman and Adela (Koester) Lattz.
Harold was a lifelong Beecher resident, a graduate of Beecher High School class of 1960 and served in the U.S. Army in the Big Red 1.
He worked from 1964 to 2000 for Arquilla Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was a 50-year member of Local 150 lnternational Union of Operating Engineers.
Harold was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Beecher, holding many elected positions over the years. He also attended Zion Lutheran Church in Beecher.
He had fond memories of playing in the men’s softball league for many years. In addition, he was active in the Beecher Summer Rec program and was a past president of the Beecher Beautification Commission.
Harold was an ever-present fan at Beecher School District girls’ sports. It was especially interesting when Beecher played Manteno with granddaughters on both teams. Having been the official scorekeeper for the Beecher High School boys’ basketball team for more than 30 years, he was inducted into the Beecher High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
Surviving are his wife, Tawny (nee) Holdt Sippel, whom he married June 14, 2009; daughter, Kristi (Scott) Bertrand, of Manteno; son, Matthew (Christine) Lattz, of New Lenox; stepson, Todd (Melissa) Sippel, of Beecher; grandchildren, Logan, Easton and Braelyn Bertrand, Kaylie and Abby Sippel, and Jake and Andrea Ridgway. Also surviving are a brother, Wendell (Pam) Lattz, of Valrico, Fla.; sisters, Myrna (Richard) Van Swol, of The Villages, Fla., Betty Pattenaude and Peggy (Bruce) Biesterfeld, all of Beecher; sisters-in-law, Ruth Lattz, of Crete, and Tami Sloan, of Beecher; and brother-in-law, Terry Holdt, of Oakland, Calif.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Nancy (nee) Weishaar, whom he married Sept. 9, 1967; and his brother, Lester.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at St. John Lutheran Church, 28054 S. Yates Ave., Beecher, with the Rev. Julian LaMie and the Rev. Ronald Rock officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.