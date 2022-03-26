BOURBONNAIS — Harold P. LaGesse, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 25, 2022) at his home.
He was born June 12, 1933, in Bradley, the son of Harvey and Aline (Boudreau) LaGesse. Harold married Beverly Gereau in 1957. She preceded him in death Nov. 8, 2012.
Harold worked for the Bradley Post Office, retiring in 1988. He then worked for the Bourbonnais Township Park District, assisting with the development of the Perry Farm prairie, which was named after him in 2017.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, bird carving and all outdoor activities. More recently, he enjoyed native wildflowers and plants and bird watching.
Harold was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are three sons, Scott LaGesse, of Kankakee, Dale LaGesse, of Homer Glen, and Dan and Cindy LaGesse, of Dunwoody, Ga.; two sisters, Lorraine Mallaney, of North Charleston, S.C., and Dolores Goodman, of Bradley; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Beverly LaGesse, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doreen Cote; one brother, Leonard “Bud” LaGesse; and one daughter-in-law, Joni LaGesse.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., also on Tuesday, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the American Cancer Society.