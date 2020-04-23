KANKAKEE — Harold S. Jones Sr., 66, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020).
Funeral services will be private, for family only, on Saturday, April 25. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
