BOURBONNAIS — Harold J. Frechette, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of O’Neal and Loraine (Poskins) Frechette. Harold married Margaret “Muggs” LaGesse on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.
Harold was a former employee of A.O. Smith, Chicago Bridge and Iron, and St. George School District.
He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in 1954.
Harold was a lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus and Kankakee Valley Flyers Model Airplane Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Muggs Frechette, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jackie Frechette, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Michelle and Jim Saddler, of Greenville, Ky., Mary and Bob Lawler, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Lori Oberg, of Plainfield; one sister, Rose Ann Frechette-Sepkowski; twin brother, Gerald “Jerry” Frechette, of Bradley; nine grandchildren, Maggie (Ryan) Worby, Jace (Maggie) Frechette, Abby (Chris) Kimmell, Kayla Saddler, Zac Lawler, Grace Oberg, Jenna Lawler, Josh Oberg and Aaron Oberg.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Donald and Richard; one sister, Doreen Claussen; and son-in-law, Tim Oberg.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, until the 12:30 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
