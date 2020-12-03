Harold Daniels

KANKAKEE — Harold Duane Daniels, 79, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at his home Monday (Nov. 30, 2020).
He was born Feb. 19, 1941, in L’Erable, the son of Christie and Angerine (Biamont) Daniels. Harold married Janice Davis on April 15, 1967. They were happily married for 53 years.
Harold retired from Kankakee Roper after 20 years. He later retired from the Teamsters Local 179 of which he was a proud member.
He loved classic country music and classic cars. He especially loved driving his black 1965 Ford Mustang.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Janice Daniels, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Waylon and Melanie Daniels, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Ray Thomas, of Limestone; six grandchildren, Riley Thomas, Cora Thomas, Sarah Daniels, Luke Daniels, Adam Daniels and Jonathan Gomez; along with several nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Frances Gagnon; and one brother, Howard Daniels.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley) in Bourbonnais, or American Lutheran Church.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
