Harlie Parks, 86, of Bradley, passed away in his home Monday (Aug. 19, 2019).
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Tazewell, Tenn., the son of Frank and Mossie (Longworth) Parks. Harlie married Lois Duffield on Feb. 21, 1955, in St. Anne. She preceded him in death Oct. 20, 2004. He then married Lena Keck on Jan. 21, 2006, at Open Bible Church in Kankakee.
Harlie was employed at General Foods and retired after 35 years in 1988. He was an avid Cubs fan and loved playing pool. Harlie also enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and was a member of Open Bible Church.
Surviving are his wife, Lena Parks, of Bradley; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen (Ron) Bever, of Manteno, and Patty Johnson, of Chebanse; a son, Mike Parks, of Bourbonnais; stepchildren, Bob (Dorothy) Parks, of New Tazewell, Tenn., Linda (Jim) Lamie, of Herscher, Nancy (Earl) Crane, of Bourbonnais, Don (Diana) Parks, of Hudson, Kathy (Chris) Crane, of Patterson, Ga., Norma Martz, of Bradley, and Kevin (Allison) Parks, of Bradley; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Onnie (Mary) Parks, of Manteno, R.C. (Deanne) Parks, of Kankakee; two sisters, Charlene Swinford, of Kankakee, and Beulah (Darryl) Leach, of Grant Park; half brothers and sisters, Arville (Rosann) Parks, of Massachusetts, John (Jackie) Parks, of Mississippi, Jay (Debbie) Parks, of Mississippi, Bonnie (Dale) Miller, of Kankakee, Barbara (Terry) Learned, of Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his twin brother, Carlie Parks, and two brothers, Crockett Parks and Clemans LaMarr; sisters, Oma Campbell, Meda Eads and Irene Keck; and half sisters, Betty Parks and Brenda Clevenger.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, also at the funeral chapel. The Rev. Andy Hansen and the Rev. Brad Prairie will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
