Harley R. Miller, 89, of Papineau, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at his home.
He was born May 27, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of Andrew and Laura Hansen Miller.
He married Marilyn Ruebensam on June 21, 1952, in Papineau.
Harley was a farmer until he turned 83 years old. He was also a realtor.
He was a big sports fan, especially football. Harley was part of the 1947 Watseka High School champion football team.
He was the mayor of Papineau for 11 years. Harley was past president of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, where he was also a member. He enjoyed training and showing horses and he also taught horseback riding lessons.
Harley was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Miller, of Papineau; two daughters, Jane and Wayne Cox, of Charleston, and Carol and Gene Lillge, of Crystal River, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Emma Carlton; and one sister, Mary Eastburn.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. The Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!