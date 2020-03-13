BRADLEY — Harley L. “Leon” Lackey Sr., 77, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Cairo, the son of Harley N. and Marjorie (Henson) Lackey. Harley married Judy Robins on June 20, 1964, in Kankakee.
Harley was a retired upholsterer. He enjoyed playing computer games and was a CB operator. Harley was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He was a member of the Gilman Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Lackey, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Harley Jr. and Lisa Lackey, of Beecher; one daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jarrett Mitchell, of Kankakee; three grandsons; six great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Steve Regnier, of Clifton; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, James and Sandra Lackey, of Bradley, and Kenneth and Heather Lackey, of Illlinois.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Gary Lackey, Jackie Lackey and Terry Lackey.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!